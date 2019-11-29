Four held for trying to sell star tortoise

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The flying squad of the Forest Department on Thursday arrested four persons and seized a star tortoise from them while they were allegedly trying to sell the reptile, a threatened species flouting trade restrictions under international law.

According to the forest officers, the gang was trying to sell the star tortoise, which they claimed was priced around `40 lakh in the international market. Three persons who arrived in a Maruti Swift car to buy the tortoise sped off after seeing the Forest team.

The gang was fixing the deal at Gate 11 of Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor at 11 am when the Forest team arrived at the spot. The arrested persons are Avarankutty of Mannarkad, Palakkad, Nitin P Santhosh of Kanjiram, Kottayam, Sreeraj S of Chennithala, Alappuzha and Thankachan of Vidyanagar, Kasaragod.

The accused and the star tortoise have been handed over to Kodanad Mekkappara Forest Station for further investigation.