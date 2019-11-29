Home Cities Kochi

Two Navy warships to welcome visitors

The Naval band is set to perform a special blend of songs, composed particularly for the audience in Kochi city. 

Published: 29th November 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Indian navy, Indian Coast

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the Navy week 2019 draws to an end, the Southern Naval Command (SNC) has decided to keep two of its warships open for public visit on November 30 and December 1, in a bid to create awareness about the activities of the Navy to protect the nation’s maritime frontiers. 

The ships — INS Sunayna and INS Sujata — will be kept open for the public at Samudrika Cruise terminal of Cochin Port Trust located at Willingdon Island from 10am to 5pm. The entry is free.
The Navy will organise a slew of events during the weekend prior to Navy Day on December 4.

A Military Photo Exhibition will be held at Centre Square Mall from November 29 to December 1. The exhibition will be jointly inaugurated by SNC Chief of Staff Rear Admiral R J Nadkarni and Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod at 11 am on Friday.

A public performance of the Naval symphonic band with all its accompaniments would be held at Centre Square Mall from 5 pm to 6 pm on the inaugural day. The Naval band is set to perform a special blend of songs, composed particularly for the audience in Kochi city. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Southern Naval Command Indian Navy
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Priyanka Reddy murder case: Sister, father narrate the vet's ordeal
The JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
Involve students in fee-related decisions: JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp