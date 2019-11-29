Two Navy warships to welcome visitors

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the Navy week 2019 draws to an end, the Southern Naval Command (SNC) has decided to keep two of its warships open for public visit on November 30 and December 1, in a bid to create awareness about the activities of the Navy to protect the nation’s maritime frontiers.

The ships — INS Sunayna and INS Sujata — will be kept open for the public at Samudrika Cruise terminal of Cochin Port Trust located at Willingdon Island from 10am to 5pm. The entry is free.

The Navy will organise a slew of events during the weekend prior to Navy Day on December 4.

A Military Photo Exhibition will be held at Centre Square Mall from November 29 to December 1. The exhibition will be jointly inaugurated by SNC Chief of Staff Rear Admiral R J Nadkarni and Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod at 11 am on Friday.

A public performance of the Naval symphonic band with all its accompaniments would be held at Centre Square Mall from 5 pm to 6 pm on the inaugural day. The Naval band is set to perform a special blend of songs, composed particularly for the audience in Kochi city.