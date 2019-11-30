Agile children give a fillip to Poorakali

By Express News Service

KANHANGAD : Jishnu P, 25, a native of Kanhangad, is the hero for NSS English Medium High School, Tirur, in Malappuram district. For 13 years, the school has been taking part in Poorakali -- a temple ritual dance of North Malabar -- at the district level, but could never make it to the State Kalolsavam.

This year, the school roped in the young artist from Kanhangad and he broke the jinx. Not only did the Tirur school make it to the state festival, it scored an A grade. “On my very first day of the training, I realised the team was too good. They just needed a fine-tuning,” said Jishnu, who is a building painter by profession.

Poorakali is an acrobatic ritual dance performed to bring back Kama, the god of love, burnt by the third eye of Shiva, said Pavitharan E, a teacher of AVSGHSS, Karivellur.Karivellur -- on the border of Kannur and Kasaragod -- is a hub of Poorakali, and the school has been winning the competition at the state level for the past 25 years. “Now, trainers from Kasaragod are tapped by schools in all districts,” he said.

The art form, too, is going places. In the 60th edition of the school festival in Kasaragod, all the districts, except Thiruvananthapuram, scored A grade in Poorakali. There were two teams from Thrissur and both got an A grade. “These schools have come up with long years of training,” said Pavithran.

Many think the performance is only for the art festival, but years of training go into it and children take a liking for the art, said Sr Dani, headmistress of St Dominic’s English Medium High School, Palluruthy, Ernakulam. The school got an A grade in the event.