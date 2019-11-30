Books are a great medium to store, impart knowledge: Guv Arif Khan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “If India is known for its love for knowledge and wisdom, the credit goes for Kerala. The state has a great tradition of knowledge and wisdom. Books provide an opportunity for communion with great minds and I hope the organisers will take this mission even to the rural corner of the state,” said Governor Arif Mohammed Khan while inaugurating the 23rd edition of Kochi International Book Festival (KIBF) at Ernakulathappan Ground at 4pm on Friday. The festival aims to promote reading, encourage writing and to make high-quality literary activities accessible to everyone in the state of Kerala.

“We are expecting a participation of about three lakh book lovers from all around Kerala and this book festival will be an open stage for small publishers to exhibit their book’s,” said Dr M C Dileepkumar, chairman of KIBF.

According to the event organisers , Kochi Antharashtra Pusthakotsava Samithi (APS), the 10-day festival will feature around 200 writers and 300 publishers. There will also be a ‘meet the publishers’ session, where the audience can interact with various publishers and learn more about writing and releasing books. Two days of the fest will be specially dedicated to children’s literature

Sangeeta Kalanidhi Aruna Sairam, Hindi author Dr Chithra Mudgal, and M K Sanoo were also present at the inaugural ceremony. The inauguration was followed by various cultural programs.