Cochin Fashion Show 2019 at Gold Souk

There are three rounds with three different themes and the event this year is expecting 60 participants to compete. There is no age limit for entries. Best designs will be given awards at the venue.

Published: 30th November 2019 06:54 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The second edition of Cochin Fashion Show 2019 will begin on Saturday at 4pm in Phoenix cinema shooting floor of Gold Souq, Vyttila. Renowned choreographer and fashion designer Paachu Emo Boy is the director of the show.

The event will be inaugurated by Renju Renjimar, who is Kerala’s first celebrity bridal transgender makeup artist. Actress Meenakshi Kajal is also attending the show. Monisha Fazin is the show coordinator and Aash Aziz will be the main judge for the show. Major show stoppers are Ain Honey Aarohi and Remya Manu Dineesh. Choreographer Avani Nayar, makeup artist Aneesh, and celebrity makeup artist Surya will be the part of the show

