IFFK: ‘Selection of films made in a fair manner’
The academy filed the affidavit in response to a petition filed by Sunil Kumar Sukumaran and seven other film directors challenging the selection of films.
KOCHI: The Kerala State Chalachitra Academy on Friday submitted before the High Court that the selected films for the screening of the 24th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) are of good quality and the stories portrayed are of high relevance. The academy filed the affidavit in response to a petition filed by Sunil Kumar Sukumaran and seven other film directors challenging the selection of films.