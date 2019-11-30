‘Jacobite Church hails apex court  judgment’

KOCHI: The Jacobite Church welcomes the Supreme Court judgment on Friday, said Media Cell chairman Mar Kuriakose Theophilose Metropolitan. The Orthodox faction had filed contempt of court proceedings against the state’s chief secretary, officials and bishops of Jacobite Church when the chief secretary had sought the original copy of the 1934 constitution of Malankara Church be presented.
