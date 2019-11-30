Home Cities Kochi

Kerala now offers a two-hour Arabian sea voyage at just Rs 350. Find out more

Sagara Rani mini cruise ship (Photo courtesy: Official website)

By Online Desk

Imagine a weekend sea voyage with your friends and family at an affordable rate. Wouldn't it be ideal? If you feel so, Kochi is where you should be. Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation's deluxe mini-cruise named "Sagara Rani" will take you as far as 12 kilometers into the Arabian Sea, serving you cuppa and snacks midway.

Passengers can settle down for the two-hour voyage and enjoy the sunset and evening breeze on the upper deck of the ship as it cruises along the Goshree Bridge, Vypeen, Cochin shipyard, Bolghatty Palace and many other attractions. A mini restaurant and washrooms are made available on the lower deck. The best part? All this comes at a reasonable rate of Rs 350 (slightly higher on weekends and other holidays)!

While "Sagara Rani" has a seating facility for 90 passengers, the 10-member crew can arrange additional chairs for a few more passengers just in case. However, make sure you reach Kochi Marine Drive a few minutes before Rani sets sail as there is no shortage of enthusiasts who want to try the joy ride.

Happy sailing then!

