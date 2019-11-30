Home Cities Kochi

Last Kalathilakam title winner visits Kalolsavam venue

Earlier, school Kalolsavams used to award the Kalathilakam title to the female participant who secured first position in maximum number of items.

Published: 30th November 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 06:57 AM

Athira R Nath with sister Adithya R Nath

By Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

KANHANGAD: Earlier, school Kalolsavams used to award the Kalathilakam title to the female participant who secured first position in maximum number of items. It was last given to Athira R Nath in 2009. That year, she secured first place in kathaprasangam, Urdu gazal and chakyarkoothu. Her equally talented sister Adithya R Nath too won first position/ good grades in recitation, Urdu gazal, maappila paattu, group dance and music competitions at the Kalolsavam.

These talented siblings from Udinnor near Trikkarippur, who went on to become doctors, were present at the Kalolsavam venue here. “I have always attended the state Kalolsavam as a participant. This time, I got to sit among the audience and enjoy the performance,” said Athira.

“As years have gone by, the quality of performances has also gone up,” said Adithya. “Now, there are a lot of opportunities for students to showcase their talents unlike earlier when Kalolsavam was the only option,” she said.

Hailing from a family of art enthusiasts, the siblings received the wholehearted support of their parents. “My first performance was when I was in kindergarten. I learnt a 15-minute kathaprasangam piece which our teacher used to narrate in class. Later on, I chose the same piece for kathaprasangam in UP category in the district Kalolsavam and got the first place,” said Athira. Athira, who is now married and has a kid, is pursuing her PG in medicine in Coimbatore while Adithya is preparing for her medical PG entrance exam.

