Marine Drive upkeep: GCDA to face contempt of court

KOCHI: Fed up with the authorities for not addressing the bad condition of Marine Drive, one of the iconic spots of Kochi, petitioner Ranjit G Thampy plans to move the High Court again on Saturday, this time with a contempt of court petition. Thampy said, “We have been waiting for over three months for the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and Kochi Corporation to start the renovation work at Marine Drive.” Thampy, who filed the original petition in the High Court seeking a directive to GCDA on the issue, will file the contempt of court plea against the authority and Kochi Corporation.

“This shows the lackadaisical approach of the authorities, which is very disappointing as Marine Drive is one of the major tourist places in Kochi. The GCDA and Kochi Corporation are to be held responsible for not undertaking adequate measures to renovate the stretch. The High Court had directed the GCDA to undertake the work,” said Ranjit.

At the same time, GCDA chairman V Salim said the authority has opened the tenders and finalised a firm to undertake the work. “We hope to begin the work by the first week of December. The boats berthed near Marine Drive contribute a lot to the waste problem in the area. Earlier, the vendors were evicted from the area following the HC order. Street lights were repaired and broken tiles fixed. The rest of the work along the stretch will also soon begin,” said Salim.

The Amicus Curiae appointed by the High Court to study the upkeep of the walkway submitted his report in October detailing the pathetic state of Marine Drive. It said the laying of tiles was done in an unscientific way without conducting a study of the area which resulted in them popping up, making it dangerous for pedestrians.

Kalam statue vandalised

Kochi: Marine Drive has become a haven for anti-social elements. The statue of former president A P J Abdul Kalam, situated along the Marine Drive walkway, was reportedly vandalised by unidentified miscreants. “Marine Drive has become a hub for drug peddlers in the city. Though there is a police aid post at Abdul Kalam Marg, no one is deployed there. Most of the time, it remains vacant, giving peddlers the chance to push drugs. Lots of anti-social activities take place along the walkway. Despite several complaints being raised by the residents living near the walkway, no action has been taken by authorities so far,” said Ranjit G Thampy, whose petition resulted in the High Court ordering authorities to undertake maintenance work immediately. V Salim, GCDA chairman, said the statue was found vandalised a couple of days back and the authority has intimated the Cochin Port Trust to repair it.