Home Cities Kochi

Marine Drive upkeep: GCDA to face contempt of court

Petitioner to move HC today for not starting work; authority chairman says will start next week, blames boats for dumping waste

Published: 30th November 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Vandalised statue of A P J Abdul Kalam on the Marine Drive stretch | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Fed up with the authorities for not addressing the bad condition of Marine Drive, one of the iconic spots of Kochi, petitioner Ranjit G Thampy plans to move the High Court again on Saturday, this time with a contempt of court petition. Thampy said, “We have been waiting for over three months for the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and Kochi Corporation to start the renovation work at Marine Drive.” Thampy, who filed the original petition in the High Court seeking a directive to GCDA on the issue, will file the contempt of court plea against the authority and Kochi Corporation. 

“This shows the lackadaisical approach of the authorities, which is very disappointing as Marine Drive is one of the major tourist places in Kochi. The GCDA and Kochi Corporation are to be held responsible for not undertaking adequate measures to renovate the stretch. The High Court had directed the GCDA to undertake the work,” said Ranjit.  

At the same time, GCDA chairman V Salim said the authority has opened the tenders and finalised a firm to undertake the work. “We hope to begin the work by the first week of December. The boats berthed near Marine Drive contribute a lot to the waste problem in the area. Earlier, the vendors were evicted from the area following the HC order. Street lights were repaired and broken tiles fixed. The rest of the work along the stretch will also soon begin,” said Salim. 

The Amicus Curiae appointed by the High Court to study the upkeep of the walkway submitted his report in October detailing the pathetic state of Marine Drive. It said the laying of tiles was done in an unscientific way without conducting a study of the area which resulted in them popping up, making it dangerous for pedestrians. 

Kalam statue vandalised

Kochi: Marine Drive has become a haven for anti-social elements. The statue of former president A P J Abdul Kalam, situated along the Marine Drive walkway, was reportedly vandalised by unidentified miscreants. “Marine Drive has become a hub for drug peddlers in the city. Though there is a police aid post at Abdul Kalam Marg, no one is deployed there. Most of the time, it remains vacant, giving peddlers the chance to push drugs. Lots of anti-social activities take place along the walkway. Despite several complaints being raised by the residents living near the walkway, no action has been taken by authorities so far,” said Ranjit G Thampy, whose petition resulted in the High Court ordering authorities to undertake maintenance work immediately.  V Salim, GCDA chairman, said the statue was found vandalised a couple of days back and the authority has intimated the Cochin Port Trust to repair it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp