Nurse dies in MCH, dengue suspected

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a suspected case of death due to dengue, Shobha, 33, a nurse from Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram, succumbed to high fever at Kalamassery Medical College Hospital on Thursday night. Subsequent to the fever which lasted over three days, Shobha, who is learnt to be pregnant, had sought medical aid from a private hospital nearby, after which she was admitted to the medical college when her condition worsened. The body was shifted to Thiruvananthapuram. Health Department officials said they are yet to confirm dengue as the cause of death. Additional DMO S Sreedevi said the results of a few tests were awaited to confirm the cause of death.

Shobha and her husband Sreejesh, an employee in CSD canteen, had shifted to a rented house in Kadavanthra four months ago. Sreejesh was also down with a fever a few weeks ago and had sought medical assistance.DMO N K Kuttapan said fogging commenced in the city and major residential areas after apprehensions of a dengue outbreak. “After large-scale efforts for eradication of mosquitoes, cases of dengue reported have been very few. However, care should be exercised by all to maintain their houses mosquito-free,” he said.