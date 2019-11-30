Home Cities Kochi

Young ad guru shows the way

With the central and state governments giving a major push to startups, the state is seeing a rise in the number of woman entrepreneurs.

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the central and state governments giving a major push to startups, the state is seeing a rise in the number of woman entrepreneurs. Aiswarya Pramod, a resident of Edappally, realised her innate penchant for running a business while working as a journalist. Her interviews with successful entrepreneurs fuelled her dream to launch Think Dots Media Productions in 2018 at the age of 23.

So far, Think Dots has made commercial videos for around 35 brands like Maker Village, Chungath Jewellery, Best Bakers and Jatayu Earth’s Centre, Kollam, to name a few. “I enrolled for a post-graduation course in video broadcasting and communication in Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham. It was there that my love for visual media increased,” says Aiswarya.

After passing out, I worked for a channel. “One of my colleagues ran a multicuisine restaurant in Kakkanad. He wanted to produce an advertisement. That was my first project. It boosted my confidence to start a company,” says Aiswarya. She is well supported by her husband Siva Thampi, who helms the editing and direction department. 

Aiswarya affirms that she had to overcome many challenges in the last year to establish her brand. 
“Journalism and business are like Arctic and Antarctica. But a lot of people supported the venture and I learnt from my clients.” The company received funding under the women entrepreneurship scheme plan of Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). 

The young founder claims that her company’s focus on the client’s perspective is what gives Think Dots an edge. “One thing we made sure was that we focused only on visual advertising. The writing and visualisation parts are different. These can be done only by the people who are creative and we help our clients in that. We focus on making budget-friendly advertisement videos. That’s our USP.”
Aiswarya considers working for Maker Village as a milestone. “Businesses want to exhibit their ideas to a mass audience in an easy way. The video we made for Maker Village was about 11 technologies that could prevent huge casualties in case of another flood. We decided to pitch the video from a victim’s point of view rather than giving a lecture to the audience. The videos should communicate well and impress the client and audience. That’s our priority.”
Aiswarya who has written the script for all Think Dots ads so far wants to script a feature film. “No one can stop you if you have the potential and determination to pursue your dreams. One should always be ready to learn and unlearn,” she concludes.

