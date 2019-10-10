Hooked to cycling

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: At 23, Muhamed Musadhiq has become the youngest bicycle mayor in the country. The bicycle mayor of Malappuram, Musadhiq is also only the second person in the state to earn the title. All enthused by the newfound honour, Musadhiq is gearing up to launch a cycling revolution in Malappuram.

“I intend to popularise cycling in schools and colleges in Malappuram. The focus will be on creating cycling clubs and encouraging more people to take up cycling as a mode of transport,” says Musadhiq. “Cycling is one mode of transportation that is devoid of any negative effects. It causes no pollution, is beneficial for one’s health and is also sustainable,” says the engineering graduate.

Growing up, bicycles were never a part of Musadhiq’s life. It was only when he was in Class V that he first saw a cycle. And only in college did he ride one, a long journey on a whim to Malappuram, his native district. And he got hooked.

“I had this bicycle which I would use to travel between college and hostel. It was a very basic model, with no gears. My friend and I were planning to go to Malappuram and we thought why not travel on a bicycle. And off we pedalled from the city. It took us two days. That ride changed my whole concept of bicycling,” recalls Musadhiq. “At a time when all my friends were going crazy after motorbikes, I chose to explore the simple joys of cycling,” he adds.

A mechanical engineering student at the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, at that time, Musadhiq decided to set up a bicycle club in his college. The CET Cycling Club was thus born. Soon, a community of cyclists started forming in the college. Innovative cycling ventures such as renting out cycles for students were implemented. “We also set up an initiative ‘Healing Wheels’ whereby the money received from the rent was channelled to Palliative Care,” he says.

Musadhiq has also created a ‘brain cycle’ that has a mind of its own. The cycle turns left if its handle is turned right. “I use the brain cycle to reach out to people. When you see such a cycle and there are queries. So I get a chance to talk to them about cycling and encourage them to take up the activity,” he says. Musadhiq has also created a challenge around the peculiar cycle which none has been able to break till now. If one successfully rides this brain cycle for 10 metres, they will be awarded L1,000.

Who is a Bicycle Mayor

Bicycle Mayor is a title awarded by BYCYS, a social enterprise based in Amsterdam to those promoting cycling within their community. The tenure lasts two years and the person is entrusted with promoting cycling in his/her city.