What is revealed till now in Palarivattom graft may only be tip of iceberg: HC

Fourth accused T O Sooraj and two others to remain in jail; former KITCO official gets bail 

Published: 10th October 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Observing that the allegations against the accused in the Palarivattom flyover graft case are very serious, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail pleas of fourth accused T O Sooraj, former PWD secretary; first accused Sumeet Goyal, managing director of RDS Project Ltd; and second accused M T Thankachan, former additional general manager, Roads and Bridges Development Corporation, Kerala. However, the court granted bail to third accused Benny Paul, joint general manager of KITCO. 

“Prima facie, there is material suggesting that there has been a dangerous compromise on the quality of work done which could be for pecuniary gain. All persons responsible are yet to be identified. A wider and deeper conspiracy is involved and what is revealed till now may only be the tip of the iceberg. Definitely, the investigation has to progress with determination and taken to its logical conclusion,” observed Justice Sunil Thomas.

The damage to the bridge, that too, immediately after its opening for traffic, posing a serious threat to the life and safety of public, is a very serious concern. “This situation could not have normally happened, but for the serious criminal lapses from the part of all persons involved, and this cannot be brushed aside at this stage,” stated the order.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau submitted that the conspiracy originated even prior to the inviting of tenders. The administrative sanction was granted by the government to construct a four-lane bridge at Palarivattom under the BOT (build, operate and transfer) scheme. It included acquisition of land with an estimated amount of ` 72.6 crore. It was not envisaged as an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project. However, while tenders were invited at some level, it was decided to invite tenders without the acquisition of land and by EPC without informing the government. On the basis of the EPC, the contractor was given the freedom to design the flyover.

Though the design was subject to the approval by the experts, it permitted the contractor to design the bridge, even compromising on various structural factors of stability, submitted VACB.It further contended that as per the original tender submitted, interpolation in the tender opening register and in the original tender is patent and can be established with the opinion of the handwriting expert and the matter is being probed in depth. 

TAGS
Palarivattom flyover Kerala High Court
