Home Cities Kochi

Commuting woes at Kundannoor, Vyttila Junctions to continue

The construction of the flyovers is progressing fast. Both of them will be opened to the public by March 2020, says CM

Published: 11th October 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The woes of commuters passing through Kundannoor and Vyttila Junctions will continue for some more time with the government on Thursday extending the deadline for the opening of the new flyovers to March 2020.

When the construction of the six-lane 717-m Vyttila flyover, being built at a cost of `78.37 crore, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on December 11, 2017, the deadline for the completion was set in May 2019. 

After the initial deadline elapsed, the government had extended it to December 2019. This has now been further postponed to March 2020. The officers concerned said 75 per cent of the work is complete and the entire construction will be over by March 2020.
After evaluating the progress of the flyover work at a review meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, the chief minister asked the officers concerned to speed up the construction to ensure timely completion of projects. 

“The construction work of the flyovers—Vyttila and Kundannoor—is progressing fast. Both of them will be opened to the public by March 2020. We have given instructions to the officers concerned to complete the remaining works in a time-bound manner,” Vijayan said.
Meanwhile, the `74.45-crore Kundannoor flyover, which was launched in March 2018, will also be opened for traffic by 2020, Pinarayi said. 
The deadline for this flyover was also initially set for 
December 2019. Sixty-eight per cent work of the 750-m flyover has been completed till now, a statement f

rom the CM’s office said.
Once completed, the traffic bottlenecks at Vyttila and Kundannoor junctions, 
considered the busiest in the state, will be considerably eased, the statement said, adding that both the flyovers are being constructed using the state’s funds though it comes under the purview of the 
Central Government. 

“Though these projects had to be built using the Centre’s funds, the Central Government did not finance the projects after the previous UDF Government signed an agreement with the Centre saying that the state will build the flyovers,” the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp