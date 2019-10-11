HC dismisses plea seeking directive to Church to solemnise marriage

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has dismissed a petition seeking a directive to the South Kerala diocese of the Church of South India to solemnise a marriage. The court observed that no public duty or public function is being performed by the church through solemnising marriage between two members of the diocese.

Justice VG Arun made the observation on a petition filed by the couple, who are parishioners of the church, challenging the decision by diocese committee of the Church to refuse solemnisation of marriage alleging moral turpitude on one of the parties.

District secretary, CSI district church, Balaramapuram, pointed out that the church does not come within the purview of Article 12 of the Constitution and hence the writ petition cannot be maintained.