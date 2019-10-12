Home Cities Kochi

Death still lurks on Container Road

 Yet another person lost his life in an accident that took place on Container Road.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Yet another person lost his life in an accident that took place on Container Road. A 37-year-old man who was travelling in a car along with his friend sustained fatal injuries on his head after the vehicle rammed a parked truck on Tuesday. Early this year, a seven-year-old boy was killed after the bike on which he was travelling along with his parents crashed into a parked truck. The accidents that keep happening on this stretch put the initiatives launched to stop illegal parking on Container Road under the scanner.

According to an autorickshaw driver, even though the traffic police initiated steps like slapping a fine on truckers who park their vehicles illegally on Container Road, it is not acting as a deterrent. “Truckers still park their vehicles on the road and accidents keep happening. Nothing works here,” he said. 

“People who are not regulars on the road end up confused since there are no reflectors on the trucks. The lack of streetlights adds to the already messy situation,” said the autorickshaw driver. Another driver said, “Even if the authorities enforce heavy fines, the truck owners launch agitations and cause mayhem.”

Meanwhile, an officer with the Traffic Police (West) unit said, “Accidents have reduced along the stretch compared to the previous years.” According to him, most of the accidents happen due to rash driving, speeding or when the drivers lose control of their vehicles. “We have been patrolling the road daily and have been slapping fines on errant truckers. As of now, the problem of illegal parking is under control,” he said. 

However, a visit to Container Road shows that the menace still continues. Huge trucks can be seen parked in a single file or in a haphazard manner on the roadside posing a danger to motorists. According to a survey of the hazardous roads conducted by Ernakulam Motor Vehicle Department, Container Road features in the top three. Last year, around 10 accidents happened on this road. In these accidents around seven people were injured and one was killed.

In 2017, around 40 accidents happened on Container Road in which one person lost his life. Another problem that haunts the road is the lack of streetlights. “Even after the local residents and various associations had submitted memorandums, no steps have been taken. We came to know that a project proposal for the same had been submitted. But it is yet to see the light of day,” said a local entrepreneur. 

