Home Cities Kochi

Kyron Kochi International Fashion Week: Top fashion designers to lure Kochi

The eighth edition of Kyron Kochi International Fashion Week will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

Published: 12th October 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

The Kyron Kochi International Fashion Week team

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The eighth edition of Kyron Kochi International Fashion Week will be held on Saturday and Sunday. The two-night event, which showcases the season’s trend, will be held at the Casino Hotel in  Willingdon Island.

This seasons’ designer lineup features designs from five celebrated fashion designers from various parts of India. Malayalee designer Hari Anand is the host designer. According to Gaurav Sharma, CEO, Storm Fashion Company,  the show will present new style statements. Stunning models will showcase the artistry of three designers at 7.30pm, 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Saturday and 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Sunday.

The eighth edition will kick off with well-known Mumbai designer A D Singh’s capsule collection of gowns and bridal composure. This will be followed by Chennai-based designer Nazia’s latest collection ‘The Secret Garden’ which draws inspiration from the colours of beautiful blooms, exquisite birds and motifs from a fantasy garden filled with fairytale creatures and fountains filled with riches.

Day one will close with the mesmerising minimalistic line of the 2020s by Mumbai-based designers Riyaz Gangji and Reshma Gangji of brand Libas. The collection has greys and dark shades blended with soft muted tones of rose and mint. A line of traditional and fusion designs with an ethnic edge will also be displayed.

On Sunday, Hari Anand will showcase his latest collection based on organic theories, the physics of chemistry. Kyron Kochi International Fashion Week season 8 will wrap up on Sunday with a spectacular collection showcased by designer Verma Demello from Goa who was recently awarded the ‘Best RedCarpet designer 2019’ at Cannes Fashion and Film Festival. She will showcase her latest collection from the red carpet of Carnes ‘A Carnival of Emotions’.

The ‘by invitation only’ show will be attended by the representatives of the fashion industry – designers, textile brands and jewellers among others. The event will also feature an eclectic mix of show stoppers from different walks of life – actors, sports personalities and other eminent personalities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp