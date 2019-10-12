Home Cities Kochi

Marine Drive buildings pollute Vembanad lake

The amicus curiae inspected many of them. It was found there are no proper and adequate measures for sewage disposal in most of them.

Published: 12th October 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of Marine Drive in Kochi | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: What makes the picturesque Marine Drive in Kochi stink? If you thought it is due to the heaps of garbage on the walkway, you are wrong. Blame it on the sewage and garbage that flow from the residential and commercial buildings along the Marine Drive into the Vembanad lake, polluting the water body and spreading unbearable stench.

A report filed by the amicus curiae appointed by the High Court to ascertain the Marine Drive beautification work reveals its sorry plight and the environmental hazard and threat to public posed by the dumping.

In his report, Liju V Stephen said as many as 54 buildings were given sanction under the Master Plan of Cochin Marine Drive Scheme, which includes commercial and residential buildings. The amicus curiae inspected many of them. It was found there are no proper and adequate measures for sewage disposal in most of them.

As per norms, every building must have its own sewage treatment plant (STP), but as of now, only nine are using the STP facility provided by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA).

“On inspection of certain apartments near the Chinese fishing net bridge, it was found that there’s neither any functional STP nor are they availing the facility provided by the GCDA. Hence, the only option available to them is to drain the sewage into the lake.

Large concrete and other pipes are protruding into the lake at various spots of the walkway. The foul smell of toilet waste is emanating from the lake especially in the old walkway area near the Chinese fishing net bridge,” stated the report.

A thorough inspection by the Pollution Control Board as well as the GCDA and Kochi corporation authorities is needed to identify the buildings that drain sewage into the lake.

The dumping will also keep the local and foreign tourists away from the Marine Drive, it said. Safety of people who use the walkway has to be ensured by constant police surveillance and installation of CCTV cameras all along the walkway. Surveillance is necessary to thwart anti-social activities and ensure public safety as well.

There are five entries to the walkway, but only two CCTV cameras are installed. The High Court’s directive to install CCTV cameras all along the walkway has not been complied with.

IN THE REPORT
No proper and adequate measures for sewage disposal in most of the buildings at Marine Drive
Large concrete and other pipes are protruding into the Vembanad lake

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vembanad lake Marine Drive
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp