Home Cities Kochi

Recreational and occupational diving turning popular in Kochi

"So lucrative is this sector that many Malayalis are taking up courses to become divemasters," says Gilbert Antony, founder, Neel Diving Institute.

Published: 12th October 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

Though blessed with abundant water bodies, underwater adventures were never really a big thing in 
Kerala. But, things are changing.  According to experts in this sector, there has been a surge in the number of Malayalees engaging in underwater adventures, both recreational and occupational, in the last two years. 

While the majority come for fun diving or scuba diving, the job prospects in the sector lure many local people to Kochi, a prominent centre for scuba diving.

According to Gilbert Antony, founder, Neel Diving Institute, Chullickal, it is mostly foreigners who come to the city for fun diving. As for occupational diving, there is a rush of Malayalees.
 
“So lucrative is this sector that many Malayalis are taking up courses to become divemasters or to work in commercial fields like underwater construction. Over 70 per cent of Malayalees come here to get trained. Many get basic certification in diving from Kochi and do scuba diving in places like Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Thailand,” he says.

Occupational diving

Not long ago, a lot of Malayalis used to work in West Asian countries with just basic training in diving. But, with many mishaps occurring, the West Asian countries made it mandatory to have the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) certification.

“Even lifeguards working in swimming pools need the certification. These are the main reasons why scuba diving on the rise in the city,” says Joseph Deleesh, manager, Scuba Cochin, Kadavanthra. According to Deleesh, around 3-5 people joined Scuba Cochin during the last two months for training, as compared to 15 in 2018. 

“Most of them get employed in places like Andaman and Nicobar Island and Bali as divemasters. Some go on to become assistants to the instructors,”  says Gilbert, who has around 21 years experience in training divers. “The training courses here are cheaper when compared to other countries. However, we need government support to tap its full potential,” says Gilbert.

Recreational diving

“We get around 10 people for fun diving every month. The participation depends on the season. We have fewer customers during monsoon. Most of the foreigners come here to dive alone,” adds Gilbert.

Scuba Cochin had around 150 customers in 2018 for fun diving. However, it has increased to around 210 till October 2019.

“The season has just started. The number is sure to go up. Here we do freshwater diving at Shasthamugal quarry in Thiruvaniyoor. We have a branch in Thiruvananthapuram which undertakes sea diving in Kovalam. So in Kochi, freshwater life is explored while marine life is explored in Kovalam,” says Deleesh. 

Among the customers who took fun diving this year, the majority were North Indians followed by Malayalis and foreigners. In Kerala, scuba diving is most popular among the techies. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp