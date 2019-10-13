Drug seizure: Excise begins evidence collection at courier firm

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Excise team probing the seizure of 27 kg of Methylene Dioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), a psychoactive drug worth Rs 200 crore from a courier firm in Kochi last year, has started digging up the foreign links of Ali, alias Abdul Rahman, a native of Chennai, who was arrested on Sunday.

The officers said Ali was not a mere carrier but the kingpin of an international drug racket. The sleuths conducted evidence collection with him at the private courier service firm operating near Shenoys Junction and at the lodge where he stayed in the city.

Ali was arrested by the Emigration officials at Tiruchy airport and later handed over to the Excise team last Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off received from Ernakulam Deputy Excise Commissioner A S Ranjith, the sleuths conducted an inspection at the private courier service firm operating near Shenoys Junction and seized 26.082 kg of contraband on September 29, 2018.