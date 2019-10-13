Home Cities Kochi

Municipal council turns down demolition plan

Fort Kochi Sub Collector submits proposal for getting approval to appoint companies; council rejects it stating it wasn’t on agenda

Published: 13th October 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Fort Kochi Sub-Collector Snehil Kumar Singh speaking at the emergency council meeting in Kochi on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government’s move to demolish five apartment complexes (including a half-built structure) at Maradu as a part of implementing the Supreme Court order, hit a roadblock on Saturday with the emergency council meeting of Maradu municipality deciding not to give approval to the decision taken by the technical committee to appoint two companies to carry out the demolition. 

Though Fort Kochi Sub Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, the special officer for monitoring the demolition process, submitted a proposal before the council for getting the approval to appoint two companies- Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering and Chennai-based Vijay Steels and Explosives - the municipal council turned down the proposal citing the matter was not included in the agenda. 

The unexpected jolt from the council also forced the Sub-Collector to postpone the handing over of buildings to two companies which was scheduled to be held on Saturday. “The discussions in the council will be held as per agenda. The agenda was distributed to councillors on Friday morning itself. It was by Friday evening that the Sub-Collector approached us to include the matter in the agenda. Since the agenda was finalised and distributed earlier, there was no room for including the demolition plan,” said T H Nadeera, chairperson of Maradu municipality.

 “The emergency council was convened on a holiday to clear the apprehension of councillors regarding the demolition. Earlier also the municipality was not part of any discussions regarding the demolition. Even the tender for selecting the companies was initiated as per the direction of the Chief Secretary. What is the point in seeking the council’s approval at this juncture?,” asked Nadeera.
However, the Sub Collector told reporters that the government would go ahead with its earlier demolition plan. 
Meanwhile, it is learnt that the government will sign an agreement with the two companies on Monday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu municipality demolition Maradu flats
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp