Privatisation of BPCL: Trade union panel to launch protest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Trade Union Coordination Committee on Saturday announced its decision to hold a convention protesting the Centre’s decision to privatise Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) at

Tripunithura Layam Ground on October 15.

Coordination Committee chairman K K Ibrahim Kutty said, “If BPCL is privatised, it will severely affect the upcoming development projects in the state. The claim of the government that the decision was made due to financial crisis is baseless.”

The NDA government had earlier decided to privatise BPCL and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). However, the Supreme Court intervened in the issue and held that the corporations can be privatised only after getting prior permission from the parliament. Later, the Centre amended the rule mandating prior permission in 2016.

“This means it was a pre-planned move by the BJP government to privatise BPCL,” alleged C K Manisankar, convenor of the coordination committee.