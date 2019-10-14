KL 15 tales

By Express News Service

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation(KSRTC), Kerala’s public transporter, evokes conflicting emotions among the public. Several lakh people rely on KSRTC, which has a 20% share of the public transport system in the state, for their daily commute. Regular passengers have even created WhatsApp groups and blogs to lobby for their favourite service. Any disruption in its services has a direct impact on the lives of people. But, a lack of foresight and inefficient management have plunged the organisation into a deep crisis. Consequently, the public transporter plagued by massive debt and pension liabilities is labouring to sustain its operations. Express journeys down the years to get a ringside view of the entity which is seared in Kerala’s collective consciousness.

History