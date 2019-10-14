Home Cities Kochi

Maradu flats: Impact on nearby buildings will be minimal, says sub-collector

Promises flyovers, bridges and oil pipelines existing within 50 metres will not be affected by the vibrations. Houses to be protected with geotextile fabric.

Published: 14th October 2019 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Fort Kochi sub-collector Snehil Kumar Singh addresing residents at an awareness programme held by Maradu municipality on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Angela)

Fort Kochi sub-collector Snehil Kumar Singh addresing residents at an awareness programme held by Maradu municipality on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Angela)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the date of demolition of Maradu apartment complexes is yet to be finalised, the authorities concerned have assured the residents of nearby areas that their properties, utility services and other structures would not be affected in any manner. Addressing the residents at the awareness programme organised by Maradu Municipality on Sunday, Fort Kochi Sub-Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who is also the officer in charge of Maradu flat demolition, promised them that the impact of the implosion will be limited to the minimum.

“We assure that the effects of the demolition will be minimal. The proceedings will only begin after addressing the concerns of each and every individual in the vicinity,” said Singh.  

Singh also said that the flyovers, bridges and oil pipelines existing within 50 metres will not  be affected by the vibrations caused by demolition. “Our primary concern is the safety of the nearby houses. Besides, the contracting firms will make sure that the debris does not fall into the backwaters,” he said. 

Manu J P, a resident of the locality, raised the concern of debris falling into his house and thick cloud of dust at the time of controlled implosion. “The assurance of limited effect given by officers and the findings of IIT-Madras are contradictory. While the report says the effects will spread to one kilometre, experts are of the opinion that the impact will be limited within 100 metres of the buildings. If it goes beyond 100 metres and our houses are affected, who will be responsible?” he asked.   

However, Singh assured Manu full safety and additional protective measures to all, especially to those houses which are situated in close proximity. “Geotextile fabric, steel mesh and steel rods will be erected. A full-length geotextile fabric will protect the house situated just two metres away from the apartment’s wall,” said the sub-collector. 

Demolition date not fixed
The sub-collector has clarified the administration hasn’t fixed the demolition date yet. “The contracting firms will study for over a month and interact with residents to assuage their concerns. Implosion expert B S Sarwate will monitor the technical decisions. We will fix the date only after that,” he added. 
Concerns of fish farmers

Fish farmers in the vicinity have also raised concerns over the implosion. “Many of us solely depend on fish farming. As we meet our daily expenses from it, excessive dust pollution will affect our lone source of income,” said Prajeela K, a resident. 

The sub-collector promised a special package to protect their livelihood. “We are fully aware of the effects on the fish farmers in the vicinity. The municipality will come up with a special package to dispel the worries of farmers. It will also include the protection of other domestic animals as well,” said Singh. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu Maradu flat demolition
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp