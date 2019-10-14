Railway cops arrest four-member gang of thieves

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Sunday nabbed a four-member gang, involved in the theft of mobile phones, laptops and other gadgets from train passengers, from Chalakudy railway station.

According to Prince A K, inspector, RPF, a special RPF team nabbed Malappuram native Ali (25), Kottayam native Harish P (20), twin brothers Abhilash K S (18) and Arun K S (18) from Ernakulam with stolen items worth `1,02,300.

“The four were nabbed when they tried to jump out of Antyodaya Express at Chalakudy station around 3:30 am,” he added.

Following passenger complaints of loss of gadgets, the RPF had formed a special team that had been carrying out inspections in all the trains between Angamaly and Irinjalakuda railway stations.

The cops recovered Lenova K 3 Note, Samsung M30, Vivo Y 911, Moto G5-S-Plus, Mi Max-2, LYF water 75, Nokia 1100, Mi Note-75, Mi Note-4 value, I-Tel, Diamond dual sim, one Lenovo Tab and a power bank Mi brand 20000 MAH.