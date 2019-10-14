Running for a greener future

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Climate change is a hot topic all over the world. The change in the weather pattern has not only affected human beings, but also the flora and fauna of the blue planet. Hence, to spread awareness about the problems the future generations will face if urgent remedial measures are not taken, students of Government Model Engineering College (MEC), organised a ‘Green Mile’ - a 10-km mini-marathon on Sunday.

According to Kenneth Godwin, student media liaison, the marathon was organised as part of the social responsibility initiative of the techno-managerial fest ‘Excel 2019’. “We wanted to highlight the issue which has become the talk of the town, besides using it as a pre-fest event to promote Excel 2019,” said Kenneth. The 10-km run saw people from all walks of life taking part.

“We had children as young as 10 years of age to senior citizens aged 68 years taking part,” he added. According to him, the event, which was flagged off from Durbar Hall Ground at 7 am, saw the participation of runners from neighbouring states too. “Around 10 to 15 runners from various clubs in Chennai and Bengaluru came down to take part in the marathon. Over 1,000 people took part,” he said.

“The marathon covered Marine Drive, Queen’s Walkway and MG Road. Mohammed Sabith won the first prize in the men’s category and Renuka Yadav was adjudged the fastest among the female participants.

They were awarded a medal, certificate and a one-year free membership at Brawny Brute Beauty Clinic and Health Studio. The other winners were Arjun M R and Sasi A in the men’s section. Shamsi and Aiswarya Anil were the other winners in the women’s.” he said.

Brawny Brute Health Studio and Punya Gold and Diamonds, were the partners for the event, while Decathlon and The New Indian Express were the sports and print partners, respectively.