22-yr-old stabbed to death at Angamaly

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A verbal clash between two friends ended up in one stabbing the other at Angamaly on Sunday night. Police arrested Shaju, 55, of Kulamavu, Idukki, who stabbed his friend Joyal,22, of Ayathupady, near Perumbavoor. Both were temporary employees of a KSEB workshop in Angamaly.



On Sunday evening, both consumed liquor together near Angamaly bus station and clashed. Though they left the place, Joyal went to Shaju ‘s house. “He reached around 9.30pm at the rented house of Shaju. They clashed again following which Shaju stabbed Joyal using a kitchen knife multiple times. Though he was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries on the way. Neighbours informed the police after which Shaju was arrested,” he said.