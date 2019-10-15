Bad roads: Mayor lashes out at CPM district secy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Responding sharply to CPM district secretary CN Mohanan’s remarks on the bad state of roads in the city, Mayor Soumini Jain on Monday said the former’s statement is intended to mislead people.

“The previous UDF Government had allotted Rs 83 crore for modernisation of roads in Kochi while the present LDF Government has not given a single penny during the past three years to the civic body for undertaking road work. Statements like the one made by CPM district secretary on Saturday are intended to mislead people during elections. We hope people will reject such baseless remarks,” the mayor said in a statement issued here on Monday.

Last week, Mohanan had said that, while the PWD roads in the city are in good condition, the corporation’s roads are full of potholes. “The statement further said the KWA has paid Rs 16.6 crore for the restoration of Pandit Karuppan Road in Thevara. It is false. The agency has paid only Rs 1.01 crore. Road repair cannot be launched until the pipe-laying work is completed. The KWA is yet to inform the corporation about the completion of the work,” she said.

Regarding Smart City Mission projects, the mayor said it was the responsibility of the government-appointed SPV- Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd to complete the project.