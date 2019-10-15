Home Cities Kochi

Booze around the corner has residents nervy

The shifting of Bevco outlets to suburbs and residential areas has triggered protests among local people and Tripunithura is the latest to be shaken

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: In December 2016, the Supreme Court imposed a ban on the sale of liquor within 500 metres from the state and national highways. A few months later, the apex court clarified the ban was not extended to municipal areas.This led to many liquor outlets being shifted to residential areas. Almost a month ago, a foreign liquor shop by the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) was shifted from Kadavanthra to a residential area, Choorakad, in Tripunithura.Post a petition filed in the Kerala High Court by V P Prasad, president, Tripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Association (TRURA) on October 4,questioning the shifting of the outlet, agitated residents are all set to stage a protest on October 20 demanding the closure of the shop. This isn’t an isolated case. Similar protests were witnessed in Cherai and Kizhakkambalam earlier.

Agitated residents
The foreign liquor shop, which is located on the top floor of a building under construction, lies shy of 200 metres from the curved Ernakulam-Vaikom Road, amidst a residential area.“We were told the building was meant for a car showroom. A load of liquor was brought at night and the place was inaugurated the next morning. While it is a prime residential spot, it is also prone to accidents as the road is curved. By evening, the area sees a bottleneck with several cars, autorickshaws and lorries lined up near the outlet,” said Sharada who runs a shop nearby.

Prasad, who filed the petition, says moving the liquor outlet to Tripunithura is unnecessary. “Tripunithura Municipality comprise a population of one lakh. There are five bar hotels, one wholesale liquor shop and three beer-and-wine parlours under the municipality, one liquor outlet for about 12,000 people. Moreover, the highway is regularly traversed by limited-stop buses. The petition was filed to ensure the safety of people. We do not want to see youngsters lined up before the outlet, which is easily accessible to many now,” he said.The court has postponed the hearing for two weeks, awaiting the response of Bevco.

Strangely, the outlet functioning in a building currently under construction has also been given the licence to function. “Even though the opposition keeps raising the point at the Municipal  Council, they’re being told it is a UA (Unauthorised) number, which is untrue. The portion of the building comprising the outlet has been given a permanent number, as per records. Since the building work is incomplete, residents were in for a surprise when the outlet was unveiled. We questioned the municipality, however as Bevco’s outlets do not require the sanction of the local body, the chairperson wasn’t quite aware. Hopefully, we get a favourable response from the court,” he said.

A Kizhakkambalam model?
In 2016, local body Twenty20 shut down the only liquor outlet functioning in the peaceful region after a 47-day agitation by residents. The panchayat decided to not renew the licence of the outlet as part of their promise to render the panchayat liquor-free.

Protest inevitable
Rangadasa Prabhu, president of Ernakulam District Residents’ Associations Apex Council (EDRAAC), firmly believes that residents must protest if the outlet functions in a residential area. “Despite the law, several outlets continue to function near schools and educational institutions. Liquor outlets must be brought to a close, slowly. The government might cite it as a means to earn revenue which can be earned in the right manner. Alcohol and drugs have proven to be triggers for crime and family disruption. Ironically, many such places are opened with police protection,” he said.

What the law says...

Unless the liquor outlet in question is a new entry, local authorities are not informed, said MLA M Swaraj. “Bevco does not require a consult from the local governing bodies to shift their outlets,” he said.
As per law, liquor outlets are to be located away from educational institutions and places of worship.
“If the outlet is not in accordance with such rules, then it must be removed. However, if it is, and the residents are aggrieved by the location, it must be looked into. The outlet in question is transferred from Kadavanthra. It is placed by Bevco as per the availability of space. However, authorities concerned must provide a definite answer to the demands of residents and enquire into the queries raised by protestors,” said Swaraj.

Municipality chairperson Chandrika Devi says that compliance is mandatory when the outlet is in keeping with rules. “They paid tax and took up the place. When they have sufficient documents from the corporation, we can’t deny giving them the licence,” she said.

