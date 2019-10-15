Child murder: Mother wants to quash case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Anjana Dinesh, the mother of a seven-year-old assault victim, who died at a hospital in Kolencherry on April 6, on Monday approached the Kerala High Court seeking to quash the case against her. She was the second accused in the case in which the first accused and her live-in partner Arun Anand was arrested. The police stated that the second accused had not disclosed the involvement of the first accused. The petition pointed out that the police stated in the final report that she had also suffered injuries while preventing the first accused from committing the offence. The medical report also stated that she had sustained injuries. Hence, implicating her in the case is illegal, she submitted.