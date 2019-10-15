Child murder: Mother wants to quash case

KOCHI: Anjana Dinesh, the mother of a seven-year-old assault victim, who died at a hospital in Kolencherry on April 6, on Monday approached the Kerala High Court seeking to quash the case against her. She was the second accused in the case in which the first accused and her live-in partner Arun Anand was arrested. The police stated that the second accused had not disclosed the involvement of the first accused. The petition pointed out that the police stated in the final report that she had also suffered injuries while preventing the first accused from committing the offence. The medical report also stated that she had sustained injuries. Hence, implicating her in the case is illegal, she submitted.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
'Cold-blooded focus' helped CSK make a successful IPL comeback: N Srinivasan
Ailing Nawaz Sharif to fly to UK for treatment: Report
CM's post was promised in Shah's presence, can't stand being called liar: Uddhav
Centre to crack down on traders manipulating onion prices
Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, people in Uttar Pradesh's Banda installing CCTV cameras at own expense
Cabinet Secretary reviews preparedness for cyclone 'Bulbul' headed towards Odisha, West Bengal