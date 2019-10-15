In driver’s seat! Deepa’s passion takes her forward

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Deepa Jose of Vilangad near Kuttiyadi turned heads when she first took her seat behind the wheel of heavy vehicles. Her love for driving has now led her to be the first woman civil driver in an educational institution in Kerala.

She was going through a difficult time in her life when she took up driving as her vocation. “There were not many well-paying jobs for women in my native place and I did not have to think twice when it came to driving,” says 35-year old Deepa.

She started by working as a driver for a marble showroom and was later offered a job by National College of Arts and Science, Puliyavu, Nadapuram.

“When I drove lorries, no one would pay much attention, but while driving the college bus, students get excited and ask questions,” says Deepa.

She says the college authorities were supportive and encouraging when it came to her taking up the job. She finds herself lucky to have been given the opportunity and is keen on delivering her best when it comes to her work.

Deepa got her heavy vehicle licence in 2016 from the Perinthalmanna RTO and she was the first woman to get a heavy vehicle license. During the flood, Deepa was an active member helping the people in deluge-hit areas.

Having gained experience in driving over the past couple of years, she wishes to take up a government job in the Fire and Rescue Services or defence forces.