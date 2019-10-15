Home Cities Kochi

Maradu flats: First edifice to start falling on October 25

Two companies selected for razing the five structures to submit detailed demolition plan to govt; sub-collector approaches municipality for approval again

Published: 15th October 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Rain clouds gathered above H20 and Alfa Serene which are stated for demolition. Sub-Collector Snehil Kumar Singh had called a meeting of residents staying in the vicinity of the flat complexes on Sunday in which he promised them that their buildings and properties would be safe during the demolition | ARUN ANGELA

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The first piece of concrete from the five apartment complexes (including a half-built structure) at Maradu will come down within ten days. The two companies -- Edifice Engineering and Vijay Steels and Explosives which are entrusted with the task of demolishing the apartments -- have decided to start the first phase of demolition on October 25.

Speaking to TNIE, Uttkarsh Mehta, partner, Edifice Engineering, said the demolition of inner walls of Holy Faith H2o complex will start that day.“We have divided the process of demolition into three stages. The demolition of inner walls of the building will start on October 25 as per our scheduled plan. Since it is a long process, nearly 20-25 days are required to complete the first phase. The drilling of holes to use the explosives will start in the second phase and it will take a month to complete. As per our plan, the demolition will be completed by the middle of December,” Mehta said.

He said the company is working on a detailed plan of demolition and it will be completed within 10 days. “The report would be submitted to the state government within that time. The complete action plan will be revealed after that. A meeting with the Chief secretary is also scheduled next week,” Mehta added.Edifice Engineering has got the contract to demolish three apartment complexes -- Golden Kayaloram, Holy Faith H20 and Jains Coral Cove, while the Chennai-based Vijay Steels and Explosives will demolish the twin towers of Alfa Serene.The decision to sign the agreements was taken after S B Sarwate, an Indore-based controlled implosion expert, gave his final nod to the selection of the two companies by the technical committee.

Municipal council meet
Meanwhile, Sub-Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, the officer in charge of the flat demolition,  approached the Maradu municipality again for getting the municipal council’s approval to appoint the two shortlisted companies for carrying out the demolition. Though the sub-collector had decided to go ahead as per the government plan after the council decided not to give its permission on Saturday, he changed his stand and decided to seek the council’s permission.

“Since the item was not listed on the agenda for Saturday’s council meeting, we didn’t have the legal right to include the same and approve it. The sub-collector asked us to convene an emergency council meeting for giving the approval to appoint the two shortlisted companies to carry out the demolition work. The matter has to be discussed in the steering committee before convening the emergency council session. We are planning to hold the council session by Thursday,” T H Nadeera, chairperson of Maradu municipality.
However, a section of councillors expressed their  protest against the government’s move to seek the council’s nod at this late hour.“Many of them have expressed their protest over the government’s attitude. The municipality had been rendered a mere spectator during these processes related to the demolition. Since the municipality was not part of these, we don’t think it is necessary to get the council’s nod for appointing the two companies,” said Nadeera.

