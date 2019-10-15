Home Cities Kochi

Paintings to finance theatre production

The Group Painting Exhibition at Gudhaam Art Gallery, Kozhikode, has left its visitors in awe of the immense artistic creativity of the Valanchery Nataka Sangham.

By Amia Mariam Hasheel
KOCHI: The Group Painting Exhibition at Gudhaam Art Gallery, Kozhikode, has left its visitors in awe of the immense artistic creativity of the Valanchery Nataka Sangham. The exhibition aims to raise financial support for their first theatre production which estimates to `4 lakh.There are 30 paintings of nine artists at the exhibition, some of which have already been sold out at an art exhibition the group held earlier in Valanchery.

The Valanchery Nadaka Sangham has also held two acting workshops and an art camp. The paintings for the exhibition were done during the eight-day camp held. The artists, who are also members of the theatre group, have put together paintings of different concepts and emotions for the exhibition, most of which have been done in acrylic.  Anoop Mavandiyur, Gopu Pattithara, Anjali Bhasi, C.P Mohanan, Rajesh Pattambi, Roshni Swapna, Jithin Vaikathur, Smijesh Kappa and Suresh Mechery are the artists showcasing at the exhibit. Roshni Swapna is a noted poet in Malayalam. The play will be directed by Emil Madhavi and is expected to start staging in November.

“We aim to bring novelty in the art of theatre, people are bored of the usual, and that is what we want, that is how we grow,” says Emil when asked on the scope of theatre performance in today’s world. With Valanchery having a theatrical culture of over 40 years, the theatre group in its name has talented and dedicated individuals who enjoy the art of theatre.The exhibition, inaugurated by Writer Kalpetta Narayanan has been concluded. The group is planning to host an exhibition at Kochi as well.

