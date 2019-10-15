Home Cities Kochi

Prompt action of motor vehicle inspector saves youth injured in mishap

Published: 15th October 2019 06:42 AM

The bike of the youth, whose life was saved by the motor vehicle inspector, lies under the lorry at Perumbavoor | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Many a time when a road accidents happen, quick response from passersby goes a long way in saving a person’s life.However, people either due to their ignorance or unwillingness to take responsibility, leave the injured victims lying on the road.

N K Deepu

The life of a youth, who met with an accident at Perumbavoor on Monday, would have ended right on the road hadn’t motor vehicle inspector N K Deepu come that way.“He was passing by after conducting a driving test at Pulluvazhi when he spotted a huge crowd on the road,” said a police officer.

“The incident happened at noon on Sunday. When the inspector asked the passersby about the crowd, he was told about the accident,” he said.  “People were just standing by and taking pictures of the helpless youth on their mobile phones. Precious time had passed by after the accident, but nobody was bothering to take him to the hospital,” said the police officer.

The inspector took the youth to the hospital in the car belonging to the parent of a candidate who had come for the driving test, added the cop. Deepu and the person who helped him have been felicitated by the officers belonging to Safe Squad of the Ernakulam Motor Vehicles Department.

