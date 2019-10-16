A feast of literature, art and films

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery, is conducting Rajagiri 3600 – Literature, Art and Film Festival on Saturday. In order to widen the horizon of children and provide them with comprehensive education, the festival is bringing together doyens in the field of art and literature. The Festival Director is Shinie Antony, co-founder, Bangalore Literature Festival, and director, Bengaluru Poetry Festival.

Rajagiri 3600 will be inaugurated by children’s author Khyrunnisa A and Reenu Puri, executive editor, Amar Chitra Katha, and former editor of Tinkle. Khyrunnisa, who has authored the ‘Butterfingers’ series, the recent ‘Tongue in Cheek: The Funny Side of Life’ and ‘The Lizard of Oz’ will also interact with children in a ‘Meet the Author’ session.

Khyrunnisa A

The main stage will entertain the audience with sessions related to theatre, story-telling, mythology and much more. Resources include Shinie Antony, Reena Puri, Vikram Sridhar, Janaki Sabesh, Madhavi Mahadevan, Sowmya Srinivasan, Poornima Kaushik, Priya Muthukumar, Trupti Srikanth, Smitha Nair, Subodh and Lakshmi Sankar.

The inauguration will be followed by a kalaripayattu performance which will introduce the new generation to a martial art form that is unique to Kerala’s heritage. This will be coupled with input on the rich vadakkanpaatu lore. The festival will also have several workshops designed to provide hands-on learning experience to children.

T P Premjee, an international name in sculpture, will give a live demo and provide inputs on clay sculpture. Renowned artist Sunil Linus De will lead the workshop on watercolour painting. Kavita Balakrishnan, whose famous experimentations with art and writing won her international acclaim, will provide input sessions.

The festival workshop on videography will be conducted by Mathew Mathen, a revered presence in cinematography and photography circles and a leading name in ad shoots. The festival also has a session on ethnic toy-making. Artist John Baby will demonstrate indigenous methods of crafting toys.

The IKFF School Cinema will bring together a rare collection of short movies specially curated for children. The festival also display anamorphic art by Vincent Pallissery, 2018 URF Asian Record holder. The event promises to be an amazing blend of the scientific accuracy of physics and mathematics with the genius of art. There will also be competitions in English and Malayalam for school children on recitation, story-telling, story-writing, elocution and extempore. The festival is open to students from other schools too. For details, contact 9995399986.

About the guest

