Home Cities Kochi

A fuel outlet that sells saplings

He was inspired to do so after associating with IOC’s ‘Vipinam’ initiative, launched in 2018 wherein the company distributed saplings through its outlets.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

The sapling store, Vipinam, on the Fuel House IOC premises

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when pollution and deforestation smother the world,  planting a sapling is indeed a noble deed. Jawahar I B, who owns the Fuel House Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) outlet at North Paravoor, decided to control the damage his business does to the environment by opening a store that sells indoor plants and saplings at a reasonable rate. 

He was inspired to do so after associating with IOC’s ‘Vipinam’ initiative, launched in 2018 wherein the company distributed saplings through its outlets. “Our pump already had a good number of plants. We had enough space too. That’s when we thought about opening the store titled Vipinam. The IOC’s initiative was inspiring, so we wanted to use the same name,” said Jawahar who believes he has the responsibility to nurture greenery. 

The store sells rose, water lily and many hanging plants. Besides, it also offers saplings of teak, mahogany and mango tree. “We also sell seeds of vegetables like lady’s finger and ash gourd. And, we only use organic manure,” says Jawahar. Outlet manager Alexander says people who visit the store are impressed.

 “The concept is unique. So, customers are impressed.  The store gets a good number of customers during holidays and weekends, mostly after 5pm. Rose, indoor plants like Murraya and water lily are in demand,” he says.  The plants sold in small bowls accompanied by suckerfish are also a hit. The daily sale touches `2,500, on average.

According to Jawahar, all vehicle owners should plant saplings in place of the damage they do to the environment. “We want to spread this message. Maintenance of the plants is the biggest challenge we face. Mouth publicity has helped us, though. I wish more dealers come up with such initiatives,” he adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp