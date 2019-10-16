Home Cities Kochi

Animal lover saves dog from gruesome death

If it had not been for the big jolt that Shaji P X, a chicken stall owner at Maradu North, received many years back, a dog would have had a very painful death.

Published: 16th October 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

The dog which was saved by Shaji

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  If it had not been for the big jolt that Shaji P X, a chicken stall owner at Maradu North, received many years back, a dog would have had a very painful death. The turn around from being a casual animal lover to a person who vouches and fights for the well-being of man’s four-legged friends happened with the death or as Shaji puts it, the suicide of his pet dog.

“I happened to come across a badly injured dog just by chance recently,” said Shaji. Since the death of my pet dog, I have been feeding around eight stray dogs and an equal number of cats, he said. “One day, I happened to notice that one of the dogs was taking a portion of the food elsewhere. I followed it and noticed that it was feeding another dog which appeared to be sick,” said Shaji.

“I didn’t give it a second thought. However, a few days later, while feeding the other dogs, I sensed a terrible smell emanating. On searching for the source I came across the sick dog which had joined the pack. I found its back sliced open with some sharp knife-like instrument,” said Shaji. “Pus was oozing from the wound and there was a terrible stench. But I fed the dog and enquired around for people who take care of animals,” he said.

Shaji contacted the Kochi chapter of Pan India Dhyan foundation and sought their help. “These dogs and cats are not born strays. All of them have been abandoned by their owners. These helpless animals become targets of violence of anti-social elements who find happiness in inflicting terrible injuries on them,” he said. According to him, the dog, which had grown attached to him, ran away when the volunteers from the foundation approached him.

“They sought his help. I still remember the look that it gave me when the volunteers caught him using a net. He felt betrayed!” he said. According to Shaji, the volunteers took the dog to Tripunithura-based Felican Pet Hospital and released him back after a week. “He came back to me and gratitude was written largely in his eyes,” said Shaji.  The dog was treated for a week by veterinary surgeon Dr Sunil Kumar. According to the doctor, when the dog was brought to the hospital, it had a deep incised and infested wound. “The wound needed three-layer muzzle and skin stitches. The procedure was carried out after the dog was sedated,” said Sunil.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp