Home Cities Kochi

Back to learning

Over 80% of applicants for Literacy Mission’s equivalency examinations in the dist are youngsters

Published: 16th October 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: Twenty-eight-year-old Anish from Njarakkal is like any other youth in Kochi. He is impeccably dressed, has the latest technology in hand and a temporary job at Kerala Water Authority. But, then he is also one of the thousands of school dropouts in the district. 

His educational qualification, or the lack thereof, never bothered him until he missed out on a permanent posting because he lacked the educational eligibility of Class X. 

Not to let that happen again, Anish has registered for State Literacy Mission’s Class X equivalency exams that will be conducted on November 19 in the district. He is one among the 2,517 people who will appear for the Class X examinations this year. 

According to Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority district programme coordinator P M Abdul Kareem, over 80 per cent of the applicants for Class X and XII equivalency exams are youngsters, contrary to the popular perception that it is mostly elderly people who take literacy courses.  

“There is an increase of over 20 per cent in the number of students appearing for the Class IV, VII, X and XII equivalency exams that will be held in November. The Class X and XII exams are mostly aimed at people who had dropped out of schools due to various reasons. We have found that a large chunk of people appearing for the Class XII exams are educated and employed people who might have chosen diploma courses after completing Class X. But, when it comes to promotions, they would miss out for the lack of Class XII certification. So, they come back to clear it,” says Abdul Kareem. 
This year, 2,527 people will appear for Class XII exams -- 1,430 women, 1,093 men and four transgenders. 

According to Literacy Mission officials, literacy classes are being held every Sunday so as to ensure the people don’t miss their workdays. “We want to ensure their daily lives aren’t affected. Also, we have found that events like art festivals encourage them,” he adds.

Illiterate pockets 

Though the commercial capital of the state, Kochi and suburbs have a lot of areas with illiterate persons in the district. “There are many small pockets and colonies in the district where the majority are illiterate. So, our focus is on bringing them under the various schemes, including the Navachethana Programme. We are also paying special attention to the tribal colonies at Kuttampuzha where the literacy rate is very low. The Samagra Scheme managed to cover four colonies last year. This year, we have extended it to nine,” said Subaida KM, coordinator.  She adds that it is women who show more interest in joining the classes. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp