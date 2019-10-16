Back to learning

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Twenty-eight-year-old Anish from Njarakkal is like any other youth in Kochi. He is impeccably dressed, has the latest technology in hand and a temporary job at Kerala Water Authority. But, then he is also one of the thousands of school dropouts in the district.



His educational qualification, or the lack thereof, never bothered him until he missed out on a permanent posting because he lacked the educational eligibility of Class X.

Not to let that happen again, Anish has registered for State Literacy Mission’s Class X equivalency exams that will be conducted on November 19 in the district. He is one among the 2,517 people who will appear for the Class X examinations this year.

According to Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority district programme coordinator P M Abdul Kareem, over 80 per cent of the applicants for Class X and XII equivalency exams are youngsters, contrary to the popular perception that it is mostly elderly people who take literacy courses.

“There is an increase of over 20 per cent in the number of students appearing for the Class IV, VII, X and XII equivalency exams that will be held in November. The Class X and XII exams are mostly aimed at people who had dropped out of schools due to various reasons. We have found that a large chunk of people appearing for the Class XII exams are educated and employed people who might have chosen diploma courses after completing Class X. But, when it comes to promotions, they would miss out for the lack of Class XII certification. So, they come back to clear it,” says Abdul Kareem.

This year, 2,527 people will appear for Class XII exams -- 1,430 women, 1,093 men and four transgenders.

According to Literacy Mission officials, literacy classes are being held every Sunday so as to ensure the people don’t miss their workdays. “We want to ensure their daily lives aren’t affected. Also, we have found that events like art festivals encourage them,” he adds.

Illiterate pockets

Though the commercial capital of the state, Kochi and suburbs have a lot of areas with illiterate persons in the district. “There are many small pockets and colonies in the district where the majority are illiterate. So, our focus is on bringing them under the various schemes, including the Navachethana Programme. We are also paying special attention to the tribal colonies at Kuttampuzha where the literacy rate is very low. The Samagra Scheme managed to cover four colonies last year. This year, we have extended it to nine,” said Subaida KM, coordinator. She adds that it is women who show more interest in joining the classes.