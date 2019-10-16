Home Cities Kochi

Chhaya: A delightful experience 

Anju Rani, one of the members holds two world records for jar lifting. She was happy with the response of the audience. 

Published: 16th October 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Differently-abled stage artists from Suvarna theatres performing the play Chhaya at Ganesham as part of Soorya festival on Monday  B P Deepu

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Agroup of wheelchair users won the hearts of the audience as they performed the play ‘Chhaya’ at the ongoing 42nd edition of Soorya festival at Ganesham auditorium, Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday. They were part of ‘Freedom on wheels’, a musical group started four years ago. Ratheesh V T, who directed and wrote the screenplay, said, “This is probably the first time in the country that wheelchair users have taken part.” Most members are primarily singers. “Their energy and enthusiasm motivated me and we thought it would be good if they performed the play,”said Ratheesh. 

The group had earlier presented the drama at Sai Gramam, Thonnakkal and the Town Hall in Kochi. Sharath P, the coordinator of Freedom of wheels, said, “There were no facilities including ramps for wheelchair users in some places,” he said. They honed their acting skills at Samridhi Hall, Vengola, Perumbavoor, where they were guided by Ratheesh and other members of Suvarna theatres. The actors used their original voices during the drama. “In our earlier performances, we had used sound recordings instead of live voice,” said Unni Maxx, an actor. 

The group is aiming to do more theatre performances in Kerala. Acting and singing are not the only talents that the group possesses. Anju Rani, one of the members holds two world records for jar lifting. She was happy with the response of the audience. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp