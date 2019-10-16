Chhaya: A delightful experience 

Ramu R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Agroup of wheelchair users won the hearts of the audience as they performed the play ‘Chhaya’ at the ongoing 42nd edition of Soorya festival at Ganesham auditorium, Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday. They were part of ‘Freedom on wheels’, a musical group started four years ago. Ratheesh V T, who directed and wrote the screenplay, said, “This is probably the first time in the country that wheelchair users have taken part.” Most members are primarily singers. “Their energy and enthusiasm motivated me and we thought it would be good if they performed the play,”said Ratheesh.

The group had earlier presented the drama at Sai Gramam, Thonnakkal and the Town Hall in Kochi. Sharath P, the coordinator of Freedom of wheels, said, “There were no facilities including ramps for wheelchair users in some places,” he said. They honed their acting skills at Samridhi Hall, Vengola, Perumbavoor, where they were guided by Ratheesh and other members of Suvarna theatres. The actors used their original voices during the drama. “In our earlier performances, we had used sound recordings instead of live voice,” said Unni Maxx, an actor.

The group is aiming to do more theatre performances in Kerala. Acting and singing are not the only talents that the group possesses. Anju Rani, one of the members holds two world records for jar lifting. She was happy with the response of the audience.