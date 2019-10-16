Four get life term in Dhanesh murder case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court on Tuesday sentenced four persons to life imprisonment in a case related to the murder of an employee of Warehousing Corporation at Pettah on December 25, 2011. Jain, 32, of Tripurnithura, Deepak, 41, of Maradu, Vinod, 32, of Thaikkudam and Anish, 33 of Maradu were ordered to undergo life imprisonment and pay a fine of `25,000.

The deceased Dhanesh, 26, a native of Poonithura was working at the packing section of Warehousing Corporation. After celebrating Christmas with his friend, Dhanesh reached Petta bus stop to board a bus to Udayamperoor on December 25, 2011.

A verbal duel broke out between Dhanesh and accused persons. Following the clash, one of the accused stabbed Dhanesh. Even though Dhanesh was rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead. A team led by Circle Inspector M Byju Paulose carried out a probe and arrested all the accused persons.