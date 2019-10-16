Global experts to take part in mega design festival

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Eyeing long-term development, the city will host the second edition of the Kochi Design Week (KDW) in December for discussing the global trends in design and architecture to employ them in the state’s sustained efforts to rebuild infrastructure. Touted as India’s largest design festival, the event will kick off from December 12. The organisers said, “The event will aim to create a sustainable ecosystem via innovative designs enabled by visionary thinking and technology.”

The state Department of Information Technology in association with Asset Foundation will host the event at Bolgatty Palace. Registrations will begin by the end of this month. The global meet will be attended by more than 5,000 design professionals, architects, interior designers, thought leaders, policy-makers, government officials as well as the general public.

KDW will hold sessions on design and architecture, exhibitions and installations. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will address the event. Charting of an exclusive ‘Design Island’ to host the annual event and setting up of design installations across the city’s high-visibility areas, will be the highlights of KDW.