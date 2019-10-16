Home Cities Kochi

KMRL gets land for Water Metro at Kakkanad

“With the approval from IWAI, KMRL expects to begin the construction of Kakkanad terminal soon.

Kochi metro

Kochi metro (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has approved the proposal of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) to take the authority’s 1,287 square metre plot at Kakkanad on lease for the development of passenger amenities and jetty under the Rs 747-crore Water Metro Project. The lease period will be for 30 years and an MoU between KMRL and IWAI in this regard will be signed soon, said an officer concerned.

“With the approval from IWAI, KMRL expects to begin the construction of Kakkanad terminal soon. Notice to the contractor to begin the construction work will be issued soon,” he said. As per the agreement with IWAI, KMRL will carry out maintenance dredging of the jetty area.KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma had earlier met IWAI chairperson Amrita Prasad and held discussions in this regard.

 “As far as KMRL is concerned, Kakkanad is one of the prime terminals. Kakkanad terminal is also part of the first lot of terminals which are to be constructed first. Vyttila and Eroor are the other two terminals. KMRL has already awarded the tender for the first lot of terminals and construction at Vyttila has already begun,” added the officer.

