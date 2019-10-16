Home Cities Kochi

Making a big impact 

Bengaluru-based Nivedha R M has won the ‘2019 Impact Maker’ Awards in Norway for her waste management system and took home  prize money worth `40 lakh

Published: 16th October 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Nivedha R M (second left) after being presented with the replica of the prize winning amount

By Shevlin Sebastian 
Express News Service

KOCHI: It was cold inside the Skur13 hall in Oslo, Norway, during the evening of October 10. A group of 35 entrepreneurs stood on a stage in pin-drop silence. They were from countries like the UK, USA, Kenya, Botswana and India. Among them was the Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Nivedha RM, the founder of ‘Trashbot’ machine that can segregate biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. 

Nivedha was wearing a black coat and shiny black boots. The Norwegian Trade Minister Norwegian Minister of Trade and Industry, Torbjørn Røe said, “And the winner is”… there was a pause and then he shouted, “TrashCon.” 

Nivedha felt as if she was struck by a bolt of lightning. Then, breaking out into a never-ending smile, she stepped forward and received a plaque and a large cardboard cheque from the minister. The plaque identified her as the winner of the 2019 Impact Maker Awards, a global competition for entrepreneurs who come up with unconventional solutions to some of the world’s toughest problems. The prize money is a cool Rs 40 lakh. 

The Impact Maker Awards has been instituted by Norway-based group Xynteo and consists of major companies like Unilever, Mastercard, General Electric and the Tatas. These firms are looking for innovative solutions for the world’s problems. 
And through a vote of the 500 plus delegates in the hall, which consisted of people like the CEO of Ikea

Jesper Brodin and the co-founder of Wikipedia Jimmy Wales, they voted for TrashCon as having made the most impact. Nivedha had never expected to get the award. The earlier winners were mostly Europeans and Americans. “This was the first time an Indian was winning,” said Nivedha. When asked on stage what she would do with the money, Nivedha said, “Each of these digits will impact a thousand lives.

We can create an end-to-end waste management system which includes segregation and recycling. According to my calculations, we can prevent 300 tonnes of waste going to a landfill every month through Trashbot.” Incidentally, the recycled waste from Trashbot can be used to make biogas and plywood-type boards. So there is no waste whatsoever.

Xynteo has also extended support to Nivedha that they would help her scale up the production. “We are making 10 machines a month,” says Nivedha. “Now they will help us  make 100 machines and later there will be a global outreach.” 

A chemical engineer who graduated from the Rashtreeya Vidyalaya College of Engineering, the 24-year-old says, “I have found my life’s purpose. I want to create a time where there is no trash anywhere in  the world.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp