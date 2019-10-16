Visually challenged share their travails

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Walking by the road or crossing it is a huge task for Yeldo K Abraham who is visually challenged. He might have the iconic white cane with the red band in his hand. But it doesn’t protect him from falling into an open drain or getting crushed under a speeding vehicle. It is a tough life for a disabled person, said Yeldo, assistant trainer, Rotary Cochin Global Foundation (RCGF).

He counted out the number of times when motorists verbally abused him for not moving quickly across the road. Yeldo and many of his friends who were taking part in a programme organised as a part of the World White Cane Day had to share similar experiences.People don’t realise that we are not doing it purposefully, said Sijin Kurien, a tele-caller with the Social Rehabilitation Centre for Visually Challenged.

“Of course there are seats and coaches reserved for the physically challenged. But they become of no use to us since we never know where they are until and unless people tell us, which nearly never happens,” he said. According to him, not only the railways but also the other modes of public transportation need to evolve to include the well-being of the physically challenged. “We are striving to be a part of society and are doing our best by contributing our skills. The government needs to launch initiatives for the betterment of the visually challenged,” said Sijin.

The difficulty the visually challenged face while boarding and disembarking public modes of transport along with the callous attitude of the people towards them became clear during the train ride that was arranged as part of the programme. When Alappuzha-Kannur Express arrived at platform number 1 of Ernakulam South railway station, even after being notified of the presence of the visually challenged, passengers jostled with them to enter the train. The same happened while disembarking at Ernakulam Town.

Meanwhile, Nitin Nobert, area manager and station director, Southern Railways Ernakulam, said, “The

Railways will be coming up with projects to make the railway stations visually challenged friendly.”

The programme was organised by Chavara Cultural Centre, Chavara International Institute For Visually

Challenged, Society for Rehabilitation of the Visually Challenged and the Lions Club of Cochin South.