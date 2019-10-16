Home Cities Kochi

Waterlogging woes plague Valappu, Elamkunnapuzha

Water from nearby canals enters houses when it rains; residents say authorities remain indifferent even after filing complaints
 

Published: 16th October 2019 07:03 AM

Waterlogged houses in ward number 18 of Elamkunnapuzha panchayat at Puthuvype | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Encroachment of canals and lack of dredging have resulted in severe waterlogging in several wards in Elamkunnappuzha panchayat. The most affected areas are Valappu and Elamkunnappuzha, where water from nearby canals enters houses when it rains and during high tide.

Residents of Valappu said even after filing various complaints to the authorities concerned, the situation remained the same. “We have even conducted a march to the panchayat office demanding a solution to heavy waterlogging at Valappu. However, apart from getting assurance, no work to resolve the issue was initiated by them,” said Sunitha S, a resident of ward no: 18.

The residents said almost 24 houses near Valappu beach are facing difficulties. “Another issue is related to the illegal dumping of waste materials in the canals. The narrow canals are almost blocked in many areas. Waste materials entering houses along with water is a common sight,” added Sunitha.Another resident of Valappu Gracious said the canals passing through the area were at least five metres wide earlier. “Now, the width of the canal has been reduced to two metres in many areas because of encroachment,” he said.

When asked about the issue, panchayat member Sreedevi Raju said they were expecting a government-level intervention to resolve the issue. “The RMP Canal, to which the small canals are connected, should be dredged. The government should also intervene to evict illegal encroachments and widen the canals,” she said.

