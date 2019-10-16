Home Cities Kochi

Woman, lover held for blackmailing bizman

The police on Tuesday arrested a woman and her lover for allegedly blackmailing a businessman at Perumbavoor and taking `50 lakh from him.

Published: 16th October 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Tuesday arrested a woman and her lover for allegedly blackmailing a businessman at Perumbavoor and taking Rs 50 lakh from him. The arrested are Seema, 32, of Chalakudy and Sahal, 31, of Edappally. The duo was arrested by Perumbavoor police based on the complaint lodged by the businessman, who owns a rice flour mill at Okkal. The woman befriended the businessman on Facebook and later photographs of him posing with the woman were taken. 

Police are on the look-out for another woman, who is a friend of Seema, in connection with the incident. 
Police said the accused used to trap people through social media and invite them for get-togethers. Later, they used to blackmail the person by taking pictures of them with the girls. 

Preliminary probe revealed that there was an organised racket operating to trap rich businessman and blackmail them. “More persons are involved in the case and a detailed probe is on. The gang is believed to have made crores of rupees through this modus operandi,” the police officers said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp