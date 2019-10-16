Woman, lover held for blackmailing bizman

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Tuesday arrested a woman and her lover for allegedly blackmailing a businessman at Perumbavoor and taking Rs 50 lakh from him. The arrested are Seema, 32, of Chalakudy and Sahal, 31, of Edappally. The duo was arrested by Perumbavoor police based on the complaint lodged by the businessman, who owns a rice flour mill at Okkal. The woman befriended the businessman on Facebook and later photographs of him posing with the woman were taken.

Police are on the look-out for another woman, who is a friend of Seema, in connection with the incident.

Police said the accused used to trap people through social media and invite them for get-togethers. Later, they used to blackmail the person by taking pictures of them with the girls.

Preliminary probe revealed that there was an organised racket operating to trap rich businessman and blackmail them. “More persons are involved in the case and a detailed probe is on. The gang is believed to have made crores of rupees through this modus operandi,” the police officers said.