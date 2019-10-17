Home Cities Kochi

'Arrested ex-officials misused positions, sanctioned Maradu constructions'

As per the remand report, the accused intentionally removed notes which should have been kept with the files concerned

Published: 17th October 2019 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Jain Coral Cove Apartments, which has been ordered to be demolished by the Supreme Court | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The two former government officials, Muhammed Asharaf, 59, former secretary; and Joseph P E, 65, former senior superintendent of the then Maradu grama panchayat; who were arrested in the case related to the illegal construction of four apartment complexes in Maradu, conspired with the arrested builder Sani Francis, 55, director of Holy Faith Builders and Developers Private Ltd, to sanction permit for the construction of 19-story H2O apartment complex on 92.585 cents even after knowing that it was against Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. 

As per the remand report submitted before Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Wednesday, the trio, along with Jairam Naik, another government employee who is named fourth accused in the case, had intentionally removed the notes which should be kept with the files concerned and thereby misused their official positions. The first accused Sani concealed these facts and sold A 1 flat in H2O flat to the complainant Tony T A, a native of Edathuruthy, Thrissur, citing that the documents were correct and original, in 2010. The court remanded the three accused to judicial custody.

“A report has been submitted before the court to conduct an inquiry after slapping sections 13 (1) (d), 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and sections 120 (b) and 34 of IPC as it was found that severe misconduct had happened from the side of the three accused,” said the report. The Crime Branch sought judicial custody of the accused as they might use their political and financial influence on witnesses to sabotage the ongoing investigation. According to Crime Branch officials, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of CB will seek their custody again for further interrogation.

Maradu municipality to approve demolition firms today at meet
Kochi: Maradu municipality will convene an emergency meeting on Thursday to approve the two shortlisted companies for carrying out demolition of four apartment complexes for violating CRZ rules. It is learnt that the council will give permission to appoint the two shortlisted firms -  Edifice Engineering and Vijay Steels & Explosives - to carry out the demolition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu flats
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp