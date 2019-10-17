Branding for recognition 

Rajeev Tamhankar By

KOCHI: Startups need branding. Without the right brand marketing, it is very difficult for them to stand out from well-established companies. Also in the competitive industry where hundreds of startup ideas are sprouting in every nook and corner of the country, good branding helps the startup develop mass recognition.

Here’s how the startups can get their brand marketing done:

● Startup PR: Most entrepreneurs do not come from Marketing background and therefore do not understand the real importance of PR for their startup. Press mentions and recognitions can go a long way for a startup. Even in case of TBS Planet Comics, most VCs started noticing us after the startup was covered in some newspapers and entrepreneurial blog websites.

The point to add here is that for an effective PR, your startup will need a worthwhile story. Perhaps a launch event that can be of interest to media or some internal company progress that is worthy of press mention - something like that. Figure out what story works best for your startup and get some press connections and approach them. After all, it is better to be covered in a newspaper editorial than a newspaper ad.

● Community building- If you are a product startup, a good community will go a long way for your brand. And the sooner you start working on them, the better it is for your brand. Communities can create ripple effects and multiply your brand awareness. Most of the big brands today are building their own communities and so should you.

● Influencer Marketing- Now this one’s tricky. Because there are hundreds of influencers today on social media and each claiming how they can uplift your brand. The key is to work backwards. Start with identifying who your target audience is, then decide which influencers do they follow on social media and then reach out to them. A post from a right influencer can uplift your brand and from a wrong one can flush your money down the drain.

● Consumer’s Voice - Branda are built by consumers and not vice versa. So if you really need to get your brand out, you must have your consumers talking about it. Think what can excite your customer? Do they enjoy an Easter egg when they receive your product or do they get surprised by your quality after-sales service? A small startup with a loyal customer review can beat big brands too. Figure out how you can get that done for your venture.

Hope today’s article helps you in getting your brand awareness to maximum and with most optimized potential.For any queries, reach out to me on tamhankarrajeev@gmail.com