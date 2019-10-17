Home Cities Kochi

Child pornography and its perils

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In the light of an alarming increase in atrocities associated with child pornography in Kerala, Raising Our Voices Foundation (ROV) is conducting a panel discussion titled, ‘The dangerous rise of child pornography: How to create awareness and to eradicate it’, on Saturday at ChaiCofi, Kaloor, from 4pm to 6pm. 

The diverse panel of speakers will present a comprehensive analysis of the issue and guide how to tackle this menace. The panellists include G Poonguzhali IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Parvathy Sanjay, lawyer, High Court of Kerala, Dr Janaki Sankaran, psychiatrist and psychotherapist, M K Noushad, CEO, Kenprimo Techno Solutions and Anil Emmanuel, principal correspondent, Manorama News. The discussion will be moderated by Mini Thomas, educator. 

ROV is a volunteer-run NGO that began in 2013 as a discussion forum for like-minded individuals who wanted to bring about a change to the gender imbalance witnessed in society and put an end to social evils like rape and child abuse that resulted from it. ROV’s core activities involve empowering women and children; providing support and rehabilitation for victims of gender discrimination and domestic violence; and creating awareness about gender issues in the community.

All are invited to attend and participate. Entrance fee is E100. However, students can gain free entry by showing their ID cards.  For details, call 9846284840 or find them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RaisingOur Voices Foundation.

